Pakistan Embassy, Beijing Commemorates National Day Of Pakistan
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing on Thursday hosted the national day reception to commemorate the historic Pakistan resolution adopted on 23rd March 1940 in Lahore
The event was attended by a large gathering consisting of senior Chinese officials, diplomats, Pakistani community members, representatives of the Chinese state-owned and private enterprises, academics and leading media personnel, among others.
Vice Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Sun Weidong graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Ms. Sun Haiyan also participated in the event.
In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi paid a rich tribute to the nationâ€™s founding fathers, applauding their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the struggle for an independent state that culminated in the creation of Pakistan.
He highlighted Pakistan's remarkable resilience and ability to withstand odds and to come out even stronger in the face of challenges.
He also presented the positive trajectory of Pakistan's economy, highlighting the strong indicators to underscore the macro-economic stability of the country.
Ambassador Hashmi commended the role of the Pakistani community in strengthening China-Pakistan ties and underscored the need to further bolster cooperation in business, science & technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.
Reflecting on the longstanding China-Pakistan relations, the Ambassador recalled the historical connections between the two countries dating back to the times of the ancient silk route. He stressed that China-Pakistan relations were underpinned by mutual trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations for regional peace and stability.
Vice Foreign Minister, Sun Weidong underscored China's commitment to the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Pakistan and highlighted the iron-clad friendship between the two countries.
To further illustrate these special relations, he called the two countries as good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers.
A special cultural performance by Chinese and Pakistani children was also showcased at the reception, highlighting the cultural affinity and people to people ties between the two countries.
