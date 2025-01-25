Pakistan Embassy, Beijing Decorated On Chinese New Year, Spring Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was decorated with lights and traditional lanterns to show solidarity with the people of China ahead of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival starting from January 29.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi in his remarks posted on social media platforms felicitated the people of China in the Year of Snake and said: "The Embassy of Pakistan in China is filled with the glow of the festival, lit up for Spring Festival. These vibrant decorations are a vivid testament to the deep friendship between Pakistan and China. We respect the customs that unite us and illuminate the path to a brighter future.
"
The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on January 29 this year, is the most important holiday on the Chinese Calendar and an occasion for family reunions.
This is a 15-day celebration that marks the beginning of the Lunar calendar year. This year, the Chinese New Year celebrations will commence on January 29. The festival is based on the lunar calendar, which follows the monthly cycles of the moon's movement. It begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the first full moon.
APP/asg
