Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing Holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Mark Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing holds flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was held on Sunday at the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing to celebrate the Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal and fervor.

The ceremony was attended by Embassy officials and their families, and members of the Pakistan community.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem played on the occasion.

The Embassy officials read out the messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, underscoring the significance and underlying spirit of the Lahore resolution adopted on 23rd March 1940 in Lahore.

The messages from the nation's leadership called for upholding the guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline to steer Pakistan forward in the journey towards greater progress, strength and prosperity.

The messages also reaffirmed unwavering political and moral support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination and called on the international community to take immediate and decisive steps for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, in his remarks, congratulated the Pakistani community on the National Day.

He urged them to celebrate the occasion with a renewed commitment to working with integrity, dedication and sincerity, aiming to project a positive image of Pakistan in China.

The Ambassador also highlighted the initiatives undertaken and planned by the Embassy to deepen China-Pakistan trade and economic cooperation and to advance the welfare of Pakistani community, particularly the Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities.

The event concluded with prayers for Pakistanâ€™s success, development and prosperity.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

1 hour ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

2 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

3 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

17 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

17 hours ago

More Stories From World