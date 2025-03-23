Pakistan Embassy, Beijing Holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Mark Pakistan Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was held on Sunday at the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing to celebrate the Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal and fervor.
The ceremony was attended by Embassy officials and their families, and members of the Pakistan community.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem played on the occasion.
The Embassy officials read out the messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, underscoring the significance and underlying spirit of the Lahore resolution adopted on 23rd March 1940 in Lahore.
The messages from the nation's leadership called for upholding the guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline to steer Pakistan forward in the journey towards greater progress, strength and prosperity.
The messages also reaffirmed unwavering political and moral support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination and called on the international community to take immediate and decisive steps for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, in his remarks, congratulated the Pakistani community on the National Day.
He urged them to celebrate the occasion with a renewed commitment to working with integrity, dedication and sincerity, aiming to project a positive image of Pakistan in China.
The Ambassador also highlighted the initiatives undertaken and planned by the Embassy to deepen China-Pakistan trade and economic cooperation and to advance the welfare of Pakistani community, particularly the Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities.
The event concluded with prayers for Pakistanâ€™s success, development and prosperity.
APP/asg
