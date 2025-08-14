Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing Hosts Pakistani Mango Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:43 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Embassy, in collaboration with Ms. Hao Yuejiao of Asia-Africa Trade Promotion Office of China-Africa Economic and Trade Promotion Council, organized here on Wednesday a mango fest to showcase a wide variety of premium Pakistani mangoes and mango-based products.

The event titled "Golden Silk Road Mangoes: A True Oriental Treasure" highlighted Pakistan’s fertile land, rich agricultural heritage and its globally renowned fruit exports.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi described mangoes, revered as the “King of Fruits”, as an integral part of Pakistan’s culture and traditions.

He noted that mangoes are valued not only for their exquisite sweetness and fragrance, but also as a symbol of hospitality and friendship.

The Ambassador stated that sharing Pakistani mangoes with Chinese friends is a gesture that conveys Pakistan’s warmth and goodwill towards the Chinese brethren.

He emphasized that events such as the Mango Festival play a significant role in enhancing cultural understanding between the two countries.

The ceremony was also attended by Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Pakistan; Long Yuxiang, Chairman of the China International Cultural Exchange Centre; Liu Guangyuan, Vice President of Dong’e Ejiao; and Zhang Qingfeng, Vice President of the China Fruit Marketing Association.

The dignitaries commended the Embassy’s efforts in organizing the festival and promoting Pakistan’s cultural and agricultural products in China. The event also attracted a large number of diplomats, members of the business community, academia and media representatives.

APP/asg

