Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 December, 2024) :

The Pakistan Embassy in the UAE organized a special event in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Christmas with the Pakistani Christian expatriate community.

The ceremony, held at the Embassy premises, was attended by a large number of Pakistani Christian families living in the UAE, alongside Embassy officials.

In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi emphasized that the message of love and peace brought by Jesus Christ holds even greater significance in today’s world.

He spoke about the shared values across religions, highlighting the importance of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. The Ambassador also referenced the teachings of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who always advocated equality and non-discrimination among all Pakistanis, regardless of their faith.

“I am pleased to host you all at the Embassy and celebrate this special occasion with our Christian community members,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.

“Your contributions to Pakistan’s progress and development have been invaluable, and it is an honor to welcome you here. On behalf of the Embassy, I extend my heartfelt Christmas greetings to all members of the Pakistani Christian community in the UAE.”

Pastors and members of the Christian community expressed their appreciation to the Ambassador and Embassy staff for facilitating the event.

Pastor Nasir Taj, Pastor Robert, and Pastor Philemon George led special prayers, thanking the Ambassador for hosting the celebration and for his ongoing support to the Christian community.

The event also featured carols and a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the festive spirit of the occasion.

The ceremony was moderated by Mr. Roheel Zafar Shahi, a prominent social and political activist.