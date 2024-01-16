Pakistan Embassy College Beijing Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The newly elected Students’ Council of the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) took the oath of their offices during an impressive investiture ceremony held in the college gymnasium here on Tuesday.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi graced the occasion as the chief guest. Principal of PECB, Ms. Shazia Amjad, staff and the students welcomed the distinguished guests. The ceremony started with a recitation from the Holy Quran. The national anthem was played.
While addressing the audience, Ambassador Hashmi said that it is very important to inculcate the leadership qualities among the students to bring about positive change in the society.
He advised the students to take responsibility and work hard on their talents and potential in a bid to improve themselves, their families and the society.
Ambassador Hashmi highly appreciated the principal and the teaching staff of the college for their hard work and efforts for organizing the investiture ceremony in a befitting manner.
Earlier, Principal, Shazia Amjad welcomed the ambassador, parents and other distinguished guest and congratulated the newly elected members of the Students’ Council as well as their teachers and parents.
The members of Students’ Council are elected through voting annually. Abdullah Mustafa, a student of A Level-I was elected as the Head Boy while Mahrukh Asif a student of A Level-II was elected as the Head Girl.
Sports Captain Boys and sports Captain Girls, Presidents of Basketball Club, board Games Club, Football Club and Literary Club etc. were also elected. Vice Principal Maqsood Sadiq administered oath to the newly elected Council.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Mehmood Chaudhary and Defense Attaché Brig. Ghulam Mustafa presented sashes to the members of Students’ Council.
Senior diplomats, officials, parents, teachers, and students of the college attended the auspicious event.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
More Stories From World
-
Japan doubles emergency funds after New Year's Day quake7 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi chairs Consuls General Conference in China17 minutes ago
-
Mauritius lifts maximum alert after storm Belal wreaks havoc27 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin mining consumes as much energy as 167 countries1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign MoU to combat corruption1 hour ago
-
Italian Juventus, Belgian Royal Antwerp Clash in Mahd International Football Championship finals in ..1 hour ago
-
Troubled year in store for the world’s children: UNICEF warns2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update2 hours ago
-
Vice FM meets with Vietnamese Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Chinese firms to travel abroad in search of trade deals2 hours ago
-
Chinese banks report forex settlement deficit in December2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks extend gains as Nikkei reaches 34-year high2 hours ago