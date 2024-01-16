Pakistan Embassy College Beijing holds annual investiture ceremony

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The newly elected Students’ Council of the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) took the oath of their offices during an impressive investiture ceremony held in the college gymnasium here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi graced the occasion as the chief guest. Principal of PECB, Ms. Shazia Amjad, staff and the students welcomed the distinguished guests. The ceremony started with a recitation from the Holy Quran. The national anthem was played.

While addressing the audience, Ambassador Hashmi said that it is very important to inculcate the leadership qualities among the students to bring about positive change in the society.

He advised the students to take responsibility and work hard on their talents and potential in a bid to improve themselves, their families and the society.

Ambassador Hashmi highly appreciated the principal and the teaching staff of the college for their hard work and efforts for organizing the investiture ceremony in a befitting manner.

Earlier, Principal, Shazia Amjad welcomed the ambassador, parents and other distinguished guest and congratulated the newly elected members of the Students’ Council as well as their teachers and parents.

The members of Students’ Council are elected through voting annually. Abdullah Mustafa, a student of A Level-I was elected as the Head Boy while Mahrukh Asif a student of A Level-II was elected as the Head Girl.

Sports Captain Boys and sports Captain Girls, Presidents of Basketball Club, board Games Club, Football Club and Literary Club etc. were also elected. Vice Principal Maqsood Sadiq administered oath to the newly elected Council.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Mehmood Chaudhary and Defense Attaché Brig. Ghulam Mustafa presented sashes to the members of Students’ Council.

Senior diplomats, officials, parents, teachers, and students of the college attended the auspicious event.

APP/asg