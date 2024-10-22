Pakistan Embassy College Beijing Holds Annual Students Council Investiture Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) held its annual Student Council Investiture Ceremony for the Academic Session 2024-25 here on Tuesday.
Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi graced the event as the Chief Guest.
In his keynote address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi congratulated the newly elected members of the Student Council, encouraging them to embrace values such as integrity, responsibility, empathy, and community service qualities he emphasized as critical for effective leadership.
He further urged the students to utilize this opportunity and contribute to their school community and beyond with dedication.
Ambassador Hashmi also highlighted the significant role of the Pakistan Embassy College in strengthening Pakistan-China relations, noting that since its establishment, PECB has consistently promoted academic excellence and cultural exchange.
He pointed out that the college not only serves as an academic institution but also as a soft ambassador for Pakistan, promoting the country's culture and values to the broader Chinese community.
Expressing his satisfaction with the students accomplishments, Ambassador Hashmi reaffirmed the embassy commitment to supporting educational initiatives that foster growth, development, and leadership among the youth.
The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Principal of PECB, Ms. Shazia Amjad, who reaffirmed the institution commitment to nurturing young leaders capable of making a positive impact on society.
She emphasized that PECB remains dedicated to providing students with an environment that fosters personal growth, leadership, and a strong sense of responsibility.
The ceremony also saw the formal oath-taking by the elected representatives, who pledged to serve their peers and uphold the values of integrity, responsibility, and service.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From World
-
King Charles caps Australia trip with Opera House bash31 minutes ago
-
Global Health Exhibition 2024 kicks off with SAR50 billion investments1 hour ago
-
KFSHRC strives to integrate Robotic Surgery in all operating rooms, Says CEO1 hour ago
-
Education Minister sponsors anniversary of UNESCO center of quality and excellence1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Health launches digital twin feature on Sehhaty App1 hour ago
-
GACA issues airports performance report for Sept 20241 hour ago
-
China launches new satellite for ground radar calibration, imaging tests1 hour ago
-
Train collision in UK leaves one dead2 hours ago
-
Turkish center Alperen Sengun signs 5-year, $185M extension with Houston Rockets2 hours ago
-
Putin to discuss Ukraine with UN chief in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go2 hours ago
-
The opposition groups hoping to take over in Georgia3 hours ago