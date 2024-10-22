Pakistan Embassy College Beijing holds annual Students Council Investiture ceremony

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) held its annual Student Council Investiture Ceremony for the Academic Session 2024-25 here on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi graced the event as the Chief Guest.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi congratulated the newly elected members of the Student Council, encouraging them to embrace values such as integrity, responsibility, empathy, and community service qualities he emphasized as critical for effective leadership.

He further urged the students to utilize this opportunity and contribute to their school community and beyond with dedication.

Ambassador Hashmi also highlighted the significant role of the Pakistan Embassy College in strengthening Pakistan-China relations, noting that since its establishment, PECB has consistently promoted academic excellence and cultural exchange.

He pointed out that the college not only serves as an academic institution but also as a soft ambassador for Pakistan, promoting the country's culture and values to the broader Chinese community.

Expressing his satisfaction with the students accomplishments, Ambassador Hashmi reaffirmed the embassy commitment to supporting educational initiatives that foster growth, development, and leadership among the youth.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Principal of PECB, Ms. Shazia Amjad, who reaffirmed the institution commitment to nurturing young leaders capable of making a positive impact on society.

She emphasized that PECB remains dedicated to providing students with an environment that fosters personal growth, leadership, and a strong sense of responsibility.

The ceremony also saw the formal oath-taking by the elected representatives, who pledged to serve their peers and uphold the values of integrity, responsibility, and service.

