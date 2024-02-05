Pakistan Embassy Holds Tree Plantation To Commemorate Turkish Quake Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 08:05 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara on Monday held tree plantation to commemorate the courage and resilience of the Turkish nation in the wake of last year’s devastating earthquakes in southern Turkiye.
Chairperson of Human Rights Investigation Commission of Turkish Parliament, MP Derya Yanik and Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid planted trees in the presence of Deputy Governor Ankara Bekir Yilmaz, Vice President AFAD Hamza Tasdelen and representatives of media, think tanks and civil society.
A moment of silence was observed in respect of the precious lives lost in the earthquake, followed by Fatiha.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid expressed profound sorrow over the loss of more than 50,000 lives and devastating damages to property as a result of the earthquake.
He stated that the earthquake highlighted Turkiye’s resilience in the face of a massive disaster, correctly termed ‘asrin felaketi’ and the capacity of the Turkish government under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to handle such colossal damage in the best possible manner.
Highlighting the deep-rooted Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood and friendship, the ambassador said that both countries were like ‘two hearts, one soul’.
He said they had a glorious tradition of supporting each other under all circumstances. Under the spirit of ‘aciniz acimiz’, it was Pakistan’s responsibility to contribute to the earthquake relief assistance efforts, he added.
Vice President AFAD Hamza Tasdelen thanked Pakistan for its exemplary solidarity and swift response to the earthquake relief assistance.
He highlighted that Pakistani rescue teams were among the first international teams to arrive in Adiyaman, the worst hit city by the earthquake, where they saved many precious lives.
He stated that relief assistance goods, especially winterized tents, were sent by air, land and sea routes to ensure quick delivery to the affected areas, which highlighted that the hearts of the Pakistani brothers beat with those of the Turkish people.
