Pakistan Embassy Hosts Exhibition Dedicated To Art Of Islamic Calligraphy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Art pieces by prominent Pakistani Islamic calligrapher, Ayesha Kamal, were showcased at an exhibition hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan, marking the inaugural event in the “Pakistan Arts, Crafts, and Literature Series”.
The exhibition was attended by diplomats, US government officials, cultural enthusiasts, media representatives and the Pakistani-American community.
Welcoming the guests, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh expressed his admiration for the works of Ms.Kamal, the Lahore-based artist, and stressed the need for preserving and promoting the country's rich art and culture heritage.
“Islamic calligraphy is not just a visual art form, but a profound expression of faith and spirituality,” he said and added that it was a salient exponent of the rich cultural heritage yielded by the Islamic faith.
Tracing the historical evolution of calligraphy, Ambassador Sheikh underscored the significant contributions of the Muslim world, from the early Quranic manuscripts and inscriptions to the golden age of calligraphy during the Ottoman Empire.
“Pakistan’s calligraphers have made significant contributions to the evolution and refinement of this art form, including Sadequain and Ustad Allah Bux,” he said.
In her remarks, Ms. Kamal thanked Ambassador Sheikh for his support in making the event possible. She also shared insights into the techniques and inspirations behind her art.
The exhibition featured an array of calligraphic works, reflecting the intricate patterns and flowing script that define this ancient art form that impressed the visitors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
EU urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war6 minutes ago
-
Basel backs splashing the bucks to host Eurovision6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table16 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results36 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam36 minutes ago
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table56 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result3 hours ago
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match3 hours ago