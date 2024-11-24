Pakistan Embassy hosts exhibition dedicated to art of Islamic calligraphy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Art pieces by prominent Pakistani Islamic calligrapher, Ayesha Kamal, were showcased at an exhibition hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan, marking the inaugural event in the “Pakistan Arts, Crafts, and Literature Series”.

The exhibition was attended by diplomats, US government officials, cultural enthusiasts, media representatives and the Pakistani-American community.

Welcoming the guests, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh expressed his admiration for the works of Ms.Kamal, the Lahore-based artist, and stressed the need for preserving and promoting the country's rich art and culture heritage.

“Islamic calligraphy is not just a visual art form, but a profound expression of faith and spirituality,” he said and added that it was a salient exponent of the rich cultural heritage yielded by the Islamic faith.

Tracing the historical evolution of calligraphy, Ambassador Sheikh underscored the significant contributions of the Muslim world, from the early Quranic manuscripts and inscriptions to the golden age of calligraphy during the Ottoman Empire.

“Pakistan’s calligraphers have made significant contributions to the evolution and refinement of this art form, including Sadequain and Ustad Allah Bux,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms. Kamal thanked Ambassador Sheikh for his support in making the event possible. She also shared insights into the techniques and inspirations behind her art.

The exhibition featured an array of calligraphic works, reflecting the intricate patterns and flowing script that define this ancient art form that impressed the visitors.