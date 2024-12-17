Pakistan Embassy Hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute To Parveen Shakir
Ijaz Ahmad Published December 17, 2024 | 02:44 PM
Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 December, 2024):
Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Chai Shai, Restaurant and Coffee Shop Ajman, promoting Pakistani cuisine, art and poetry, hosted a memorable event titled “Gul-e-Parveen”, an evening dedicated to the legendary Pakistani poetess, Parveen Shakir on December 15, 2024.
The event provided an opportunity to celebrate the timeless legacy of one of Pakistan’s most iconic literary figures; offering a blend of poetry, music, and traditional Pakistani cuisine.
The evening featured touching readings of Parveen Shakir’s renowned poetry, a soulful musical tribute to her work, and a delightful culinary experience that reflected the rich flavors of Pakistan.
Distinguished guests, including UAE based urdu language poets as well as other prominent dignitaries, were in attendance, making the occasion even more special for literature lovers, art enthusiasts and the community.
The event paid homage to Parveen Shakir’s unforgettable verses, which continue to inspire readers worldwide.
Known for her deeply emotional poetry, Shakir’s work explored themes of love, loss and the complexities of life, while giving a voice to the feminine experience in society.
“We are proud to honor the extraordinary legacy of Parveen Shakir, whose poetry transcends time, culture, and borders,” said Dr.
Noor Al Saba owner of Chai Shai. “This event is a heartfelt tribute to her remarkable contribution to literature, and we are grateful to the Pakistan Embassy for partnering with us to bring this celebration to life”, said Dr.
Noor.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in his tribute to the legendary poetess, expressed his deep appreciation for Parveen Shakir’s contribution to Pakistan’s literary heritage.
He also praised the efforts of Dr. Noor Al Saba and her team members for organizing such a meaningful and culturally enriching event.
“I am delighted to be part of this evening that celebrates the life and work of Parveen Shakir, a poet whose words continue to resonate with people around the world,” Ambassador Tirmizi remarked.
“Chai Shai has done a remarkable job in bringing together poetry, music, and cuisine to create an unforgettable experience”, added the Ambassador.
The event also featured an Urdu Mushaira by UAE based Pakistani poets who entertained the audience with their fascinating poetry.
