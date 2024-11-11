Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session With Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique In Abu Dhabi

Ijaz Ahmad Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 November, 2024) :
The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, hosted an interactive session of Dr. Osama Siddique, a prominent Pakistani literary figure, scholar, author and academic, on 10 November 2024 at its premises.

Dr. Siddique, known for his contributions to both urdu and English fiction, has earlier served as a law professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Ms. Sabah Karim Khan, a prominent member of Pakistani diaspora, author and instructor at New York University in Abu Dhabi, moderated the session.

The event was attended by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and a large gathering of Pakistani professionals including educationists, bankers, doctors and businessmen.
Dr. Osama Siddique spoke about his early life, education and role of family members in generating interest towards literature and cultivating a culture of book reading.

He highlighted the rich literary heritage of sub-continent including in Pakistan and recalled significant contribution of renowned Pakistani writers in developing literature in Urdu, English and other regional languages.

Responding to questions, Dr. Siddique emphasized the importance of guiding children to start reading from their early formative years and suggested use of modern technology, if required, to motivate children towards reading.

He indicated that the key objective was to convey the message and it could either be done through book reading, listening or watching informative videos.
Recalling various international examples of regular book reading by famous global personalities, he said that multiple commitments could not be used as a logical excuse to avoid reading books.

He said that Pakistani authors portraying their national and regional languages through literature, must be recognized nationally first. At a later stage, their work should be translated in other languages of the world including Arabic and English.
The session concluded with an interactive discussion between Dr. Osama Siddique and members of the community.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Abu Dhabi Reading New York Lahore University Of Management Sciences November Family Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

12 minutes ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

5 hours ago
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World