Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 November, 2024) :

The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, hosted an interactive session of Dr. Osama Siddique, a prominent Pakistani literary figure, scholar, author and academic, on 10 November 2024 at its premises.

Dr. Siddique, known for his contributions to both urdu and English fiction, has earlier served as a law professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Ms. Sabah Karim Khan, a prominent member of Pakistani diaspora, author and instructor at New York University in Abu Dhabi, moderated the session.

The event was attended by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and a large gathering of Pakistani professionals including educationists, bankers, doctors and businessmen.

Dr. Osama Siddique spoke about his early life, education and role of family members in generating interest towards literature and cultivating a culture of book reading.

He highlighted the rich literary heritage of sub-continent including in Pakistan and recalled significant contribution of renowned Pakistani writers in developing literature in Urdu, English and other regional languages.

Responding to questions, Dr. Siddique emphasized the importance of guiding children to start reading from their early formative years and suggested use of modern technology, if required, to motivate children towards reading.

He indicated that the key objective was to convey the message and it could either be done through book reading, listening or watching informative videos.

Recalling various international examples of regular book reading by famous global personalities, he said that multiple commitments could not be used as a logical excuse to avoid reading books.

He said that Pakistani authors portraying their national and regional languages through literature, must be recognized nationally first. At a later stage, their work should be translated in other languages of the world including Arabic and English.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion between Dr. Osama Siddique and members of the community.