Pakistan embassy hosts photo exhibition “Pakistan in Frames: A Visual Journey by Chinese Tour Operators”

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Tuesday organised a photo exhibition showcasing Pakistan's culture and landscapes through photos taken by Chinese tour operators in Islamabad, Taxila, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the 2023 China-Pakistan Tourism Exchanges.

The exhibition, titled "Pakistan in Frames: A Visual Journey by Chinese Tour Operators," highlighted Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes through photographs taken by Chinese tour operators who traveled to various Pakistani cities last year.

The exhibition was centered around various themes, including Pakistan’s Northern Splendour, Gandhara, China-Pakistan friendship, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi expressed deep appreciation for the breathtaking photography by Chinese tour operators. He noted that the photographs not only displayed Pakistan’s striking beauty but also reflected the profound cultural and historical ties that enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

The ambassador emphasized that this exhibition symbolized the shared dreams and aspirations of their peoples.

Ms York Feng from Qyer.com delivered remarks on behalf of the group of tour operators, and shared her fond memories of Pakistan. She also highlighted Pakistan’s tourism potential.

Professor Li Xiguang, Director, Pakistan Cultural Communication Centre of Tsinghua University shared his experiences from his frequent travels to Pakistan, including Pakistan’s role as the seat of ancient civilizations such as Gandhara and Indus Valley.

The event was well-attended by a distinguished audience, including diplomats, artists, students, and members of the media, who appreciated the visual journey through Pakistan’s beauty. The Embassy has planned further activities to promote people to people exchanges, ties and contacts between the two friendly neighbors.