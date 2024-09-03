- Home
- World
- Pakistan embassy hosts photo exhibition “Pakistan in Frames: A Visual Journey by Chinese Tour Oper ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Photo Exhibition “Pakistan In Frames: A Visual Journey By Chinese Tour Operators”
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Tuesday organised a photo exhibition showcasing Pakistan's culture and landscapes through photos taken by Chinese tour operators in Islamabad, Taxila, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the 2023 China-Pakistan Tourism Exchanges.
The exhibition, titled "Pakistan in Frames: A Visual Journey by Chinese Tour Operators," highlighted Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes through photographs taken by Chinese tour operators who traveled to various Pakistani cities last year.
The exhibition was centered around various themes, including Pakistan’s Northern Splendour, Gandhara, China-Pakistan friendship, among others.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi expressed deep appreciation for the breathtaking photography by Chinese tour operators. He noted that the photographs not only displayed Pakistan’s striking beauty but also reflected the profound cultural and historical ties that enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.
The ambassador emphasized that this exhibition symbolized the shared dreams and aspirations of their peoples.
Ms York Feng from Qyer.com delivered remarks on behalf of the group of tour operators, and shared her fond memories of Pakistan. She also highlighted Pakistan’s tourism potential.
Professor Li Xiguang, Director, Pakistan Cultural Communication Centre of Tsinghua University shared his experiences from his frequent travels to Pakistan, including Pakistan’s role as the seat of ancient civilizations such as Gandhara and Indus Valley.
The event was well-attended by a distinguished audience, including diplomats, artists, students, and members of the media, who appreciated the visual journey through Pakistan’s beauty. The Embassy has planned further activities to promote people to people exchanges, ties and contacts between the two friendly neighbors.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From World
-
At least 10 migrants die trying to cross Channel6 minutes ago
-
Tiafoe, Fritz target all-American US Open semi-final36 minutes ago
-
DR Congo jail break attempt leaves 129 dead56 minutes ago
-
DR Congo jail break attempt leaves 129 dead1 hour ago
-
Ex-Volkswagen CEO denies charges in 'dieselgate' trial1 hour ago
-
Brendon McCullum named as England white-ball coach1 hour ago
-
Twelve migrants die trying to cross Channel to UK1 hour ago
-
Test coach McCullum to take charge of England white-ball teams1 hour ago
-
Turmoil in Italy over plan to hike tourist tax2 hours ago
-
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and investment cooperation2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s meat exports to China surpass $2.6 mln in 20243 hours ago
-
Senegal's opposition-dominated parliament rejects constitution change3 hours ago