Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 September, 2024):

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark Defence Day of Pakistan onboard Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Shamsheer at Cruise Terminal, Mina Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi along-with Commodore Shahid Wasif SI (M), Mission Commander, Pakistan Navy welcomed the Chief Guest His Excellency General Salem Saeed Al Jabri, UAE’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Military & Security Affairs and Brigadier Abdullah Al Mohairbi, Deputy Commander UAE Navy at the reception.

The reception was attended by diplomatic corp, and officials of the UAE government. A cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Commodore Shahid Wasif said that Pakistan and the UAE have commenced bilateral exercise ‘Nasl Al Bahr’, in the UAE.

He elaborated that exercise is aimed to strengthen cooperation between two navies, enhance interoperability and building their capacities.



Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi said that Pakistan and the UAE Armed Forces were traditional partners to achieve peace, stability and security in the region.

He said that the history of close collaboration between the two militaries could be traced farther than the unification of the Emirates. Ambassador Tirmizi said that the relationship between the two sides, having strong roots, has now transformed into a stronger partnership, which is clearly evident by the fact that UAE Navy have hosted Pakistan Navy’s PN flotilla for the fifth edition of exercise Nasl Al Bahr.

He also acknowledged the presence of retired Pakistani veterans that have played a key role in the development of the bilateral relationship through serving as instructors, in the defence industry and all walks of life in the UAE. He also thanked UAE’s Ministry of Defence for hosting PNS Shamsheer & Haibat, extending warm hospitality and jointly celebrating this occasion.