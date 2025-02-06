Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 Fabruary, 2025):
Abu Dhabi, The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi organized an event at its premises to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025, attended by a large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri community members based in the UAE.
In his address, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid tribute to the resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and lauded their over seven-decade-long struggle for self-determination.

Condemning India's unilateral and illegal actions in the region, he stated that such atrocities would not deter the Kashmiri people from demanding their fundamental rights as per UN Security Council resolutions.


The ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiri people and pledged to continue raising the issue at international forums, including the United Nations and the Human Rights Council.
Representatives of the Kashmiri community also spoke at the event, expressing their deep concerns over ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK and reaffirming their commitment to the right to self-determination.
A documentary highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people was also screened during the event.

