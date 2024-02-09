Pakistan Embassy In Beijing Decorated On Chinese New Year, Spring Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was decorated with lights and traditional lanterns to show solidarity with the people of China ahead of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival starting from February 10.
Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi felicitated the people of China and shared his good wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chinese New year and spring festival.
Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese Calendar.
The first day of the Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.
The 'Year of the Dragon' officially begins on February 10, 2024 and ends on January 28, 2025.
As the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is believed to represent strength, health, luck, and Yang - the masculine energy of the universe in Taoist tradition.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 882 minutes ago
-
S.African Olympic champion Semenya asks for funds for legal fight2 minutes ago
-
First Russian tourists post-Covid arrive in Pyongyang2 minutes ago
-
Magic touch: Japan's star conductor Seiji Ozawa12 minutes ago
-
Fractured West African bloc appeals for unity12 minutes ago
-
S.African Olympic champion Semenya asks for funds for legal fight21 minutes ago
-
Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88: media reports22 minutes ago
-
Child rescued nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide22 minutes ago
-
January most violent month in Haiti in two years: UN31 minutes ago
-
'Born of suffering': Jordan's Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims drone strikes on Russian oil refineries32 minutes ago
-
Hermes celebrates record profit with staff bonuses32 minutes ago