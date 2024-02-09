Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Beijing Decorated On Chinese New Year, Spring Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was decorated with lights and traditional lanterns to show solidarity with the people of China ahead of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival starting from February 10.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi felicitated the people of China and shared his good wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chinese New year and spring festival.

Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese Calendar.

The first day of the Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.

The 'Year of the Dragon' officially begins on February 10, 2024 and ends on January 28, 2025.

As the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is believed to represent strength, health, luck, and Yang - the masculine energy of the universe in Taoist tradition.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan China Beijing January February From Lucky Cement Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

44 minutes ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

60 minutes ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

1 hour ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

2 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

2 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

3 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

8 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

11 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

11 hours ago

More Stories From World