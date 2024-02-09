Pakistan Embassy in Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was decorated with lights and traditional lanterns to show solidarity with the people of China ahead of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival starting from February 10.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi felicitated the people of China and shared his good wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chinese New year and spring festival.

Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese Calendar.

The first day of the Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.

The 'Year of the Dragon' officially begins on February 10, 2024 and ends on January 28, 2025.

As the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is believed to represent strength, health, luck, and Yang - the masculine energy of the universe in Taoist tradition.

APP/asg