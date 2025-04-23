Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chinese participation at HEMS 2025 in Lahore

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, working closely with Pakistan Consulates General in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, successfully facilitated the participation of 200 Chinese companies, a 100% increase from 2024, at the 4th Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show (HEMS) held in Lahore from 17-19 April 2025

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, working closely with Pakistan Consulates General in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, successfully facilitated the participation of 200 Chinese companies, a 100% increase from 2024, at the 4th Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show (HEMS) held in Lahore from 17-19 April 2025.

Led by Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, the high-profile delegation reflected Pakistan's strong commitment to deepening economic, trade and investment cooperation with China at Business-to-business (B2B) and company-to-company (C2C) levels. Representatives from more than 150 Chinese companies engaged in a series of B2B meetings across healthcare, engineering, minerals and mining, resulting in the signing of 37 MoUs, LOIs, and contracts worth over $435 million.

Key agreements included a $60 million quartz stone export deal (with a $10 million investment component), a $50 million interest by Chinese company to invest in developing mineral resources, a $45 million joint venture in medical device manufacturing, and an $80 million technology transfer contract in electric vehicles. Chinese interest also expanded into salt, copper, fluorite, gemstones, IT, real estate, and branding of Pakistani products. The Embassy and Consulates continue to actively support follow-up on these business leads.

A dinner hosted by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif brought together over 800 delegates from 50 countries.

The active participation by Chinese delegation, the largest foreign contingent, was widely acknowledged. The Prime Minister commended the Ambassador and his team for facilitating the largest-ever Chinese business delegation to Pakistan.

On the sidelines, the Ambassador met the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, and senior officials of Punjab Government, including the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary of the BOI. At the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), he led a roundtable with senior provincial officials across agriculture, industry, healthcare, and investment, briefing them on Embassy's facilitation efforts for Chinese investors and more targeted B2B engagements.

The Embassy also partnered with Habib Rafiq (Pvt.) Ltd. to host an exclusive networking lunch, bringing together key Chinese and Pakistani business leaders to explore opportunities in the minerals, construction, and auto sectors.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision, this successful engagement has generated strong momentum for bilateral trade and investment. The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and Pakistan Consulates-General in China remain committed to promoting investment-led initiatives to further strengthen Pakistan-China economic cooperation in priority sectors.

