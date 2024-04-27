Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Beijing Hosts Pakistan Professional And Student Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosts Pakistan Professional and Student Forum

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan on Saturday hosted "Pakistan Professionals and Students Forum' under the theme "Building Bridges between Academia and Industry", which brought together high-ranking government officials, private sector representatives, members of academia as well as a large number of Pakistani professionals and students residing in China.

The forum featured a pre-recorded message from Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, underlining the importance of building bridges between academia and industry for national development and prosperity.

The Federal Minister commended Pakistan Embassy for providing a platform to Pakistani students and professionals to interact and exchange ideas on harnessing the current and emerging opportunities in the industry.

Messages from Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Moin-ul-Haque, former Ammbassador of Pakistan to China and Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training were also played on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi commended the Pakistan community for its contributions to solidifying the 'all weather strategic cooperative partnership' between China and Pakistan.

He also underscored the significance of Forum in boosting interactions, exchanges and networks between Pakistani professionals and students.

The Ambassador touched on his vision of transforming the Forum into a permanent annual feature with an active participation and involvement of Pakistan community.

The Forum also featured panel discussions in which the speakers shared perspectives on current industry trends, highlighting the opportunities arising from China's enhanced focus on new quality productive forces.

They explained the importance of strengthening knowledge corridor between China and Pakistan as part of the endeavors to foster an even stronger community of shared future of the two countries.

In the end, representatives of Pakistan Professional and Students Forum thanked the Pakistan Embassy for hosting the forum, recognizing it as a useful platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences, and nurturing a profound sense of community among the Pakistanis in China.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Exchange Education China Mushahid Hussain Syed All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

48 minutes ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

4 hours ago
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

9 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

18 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

18 hours ago

More Stories From World