Pakistan Embassy In Beijing Hosts Pakistan Professional And Student Forum
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan on Saturday hosted "Pakistan Professionals and Students Forum' under the theme "Building Bridges between Academia and Industry", which brought together high-ranking government officials, private sector representatives, members of academia as well as a large number of Pakistani professionals and students residing in China.
The forum featured a pre-recorded message from Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, underlining the importance of building bridges between academia and industry for national development and prosperity.
The Federal Minister commended Pakistan Embassy for providing a platform to Pakistani students and professionals to interact and exchange ideas on harnessing the current and emerging opportunities in the industry.
Messages from Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Moin-ul-Haque, former Ammbassador of Pakistan to China and Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training were also played on the occasion.
In his welcome address, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi commended the Pakistan community for its contributions to solidifying the 'all weather strategic cooperative partnership' between China and Pakistan.
He also underscored the significance of Forum in boosting interactions, exchanges and networks between Pakistani professionals and students.
The Ambassador touched on his vision of transforming the Forum into a permanent annual feature with an active participation and involvement of Pakistan community.
The Forum also featured panel discussions in which the speakers shared perspectives on current industry trends, highlighting the opportunities arising from China's enhanced focus on new quality productive forces.
They explained the importance of strengthening knowledge corridor between China and Pakistan as part of the endeavors to foster an even stronger community of shared future of the two countries.
In the end, representatives of Pakistan Professional and Students Forum thanked the Pakistan Embassy for hosting the forum, recognizing it as a useful platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences, and nurturing a profound sense of community among the Pakistanis in China.
