Pakistan Embassy in Belgium holds special seminar to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium Tuesday organized a special seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day to express unwavering solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and support their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

The event commenced with the reading of messages from the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolute commitment to the Kashmiri cause. These messages highlighted the grave and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and underscored Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

A documentary screening provided an in-depth look at the historical origins of the Kashmir dispute and the persistent hardships faced by Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

Speakers at the seminar paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, drawing parallels between the Kashmir and Palestine issues, both emblematic of long-standing struggles against occupation and human rights abuses.

Speakers strongly condemned India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019, terming them flagrant violations of UNSC resolutions and international law. They called on India to reverse these measures and fulfill its international commitments to the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the gathering, Chargé d’Affaires Faraz Zaidi emphasized the political, legal, and moral legitimacy of the Kashmir cause.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all possible assistance in their just struggle for self-determination.

Zaidi acknowledged the resilience of the Kashmiri people, whose struggle has endured since 1947, and expressed confidence in its eventual success.

He also commended the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in Belgium for their relentless efforts in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue on international platforms.

The seminar witnessed active participation from members of the Pakistani diaspora, Kashmiri representatives, academicians, media professionals, and other dignitaries.

The attendees collectively reaffirmed their commitment to highlighting the seven-decade-long Kashmiri struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

As part of the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance, the Embassy also hosted a week-long pictorial exhibition, showcasing the dire human rights situation in IIOJK. The exhibition served as a stark reminder of the ongoing injustices faced by Kashmiris and the urgent need for international action.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium remains committed to advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people and amplifying their voices on all international platforms.