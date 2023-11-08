Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Brussels Holds ‘Mushaira’ To Commemorate 146th Birth Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

To mark the 146th birth anniversary of the great philosopher and poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a poetry recital titled “Beyaad-i-Iqbal” was held here at the Embassy of Pakistan on Wednesday

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) To mark the 146th birth anniversary of the great philosopher and poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a poetry recital titled “Beyaad-i-Iqbal” was held here at the Embassy of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The event was co-organized by the Embassy of Pakistan Brussels and Pakistan Press Club Belgium.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Amna Baloch was chief guest on the occasion, while distinguished urdu poets from Brussels, Germany, Budapest, and other parts of Europe paid rich tributes to Dr. Allama Iqbal and shared their poetry with the audience.

An eminent scholar, Dr Ali Sherazi, was the guest speaker on the occasion and shared his views on Allama Iqbal’s poetry and contribution towards rekindling the spirit of freedom and unity among Muslims of the then Indo-Pak sub-continent, a press release issued by the Embassy said.

The concept of "Khudi "as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal was emphasized to re-energize the youth to tackle future challenges.

Ambassador Amna Baloch, in her remarks, paid rich tribute to the great poet, philosopher, and thinker.

She stated that Allama Iqbal envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent that ultimately led to the creation of a separate homeland.

The Ambassador underscored that Allama Iqbal’s poetry, thoughts, and philosophy hold a universal appeal, which continues to inspire millions across the world.

Highlighting the importance of revitalizing the message of Allama Iqbal, the Ambassador said that Iqbal’s teachings were not constrained by time and could offer solutions to contemporary challenges.

She thanked all the participants for attending the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Europe European Union Germany Brussels Budapest Luxembourg Belgium Muslim Event All From Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

3 minutes ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

3 minutes ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

29 minutes ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

29 minutes ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

40 minutes ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

39 minutes ago
Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

39 minutes ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

39 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf laud ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral ..

33 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in U ..

Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in Ursoon operation

33 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing righ ..

President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing right of all parties to contest po ..

33 minutes ago
 UN-led Green Climate Fund endorses $200 worth five ..

UN-led Green Climate Fund endorses $200 worth five projects of Pakistan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World