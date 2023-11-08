Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

To mark the 146th birth anniversary of the great philosopher and poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a poetry recital titled “Beyaad-i-Iqbal” was held here at the Embassy of Pakistan on Wednesday

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) To mark the 146th birth anniversary of the great philosopher and poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a poetry recital titled “Beyaad-i-Iqbal” was held here at the Embassy of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The event was co-organized by the Embassy of Pakistan Brussels and Pakistan Press Club Belgium.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Amna Baloch was chief guest on the occasion, while distinguished urdu poets from Brussels, Germany, Budapest, and other parts of Europe paid rich tributes to Dr. Allama Iqbal and shared their poetry with the audience.

An eminent scholar, Dr Ali Sherazi, was the guest speaker on the occasion and shared his views on Allama Iqbal’s poetry and contribution towards rekindling the spirit of freedom and unity among Muslims of the then Indo-Pak sub-continent, a press release issued by the Embassy said.

The concept of "Khudi "as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal was emphasized to re-energize the youth to tackle future challenges.

Ambassador Amna Baloch, in her remarks, paid rich tribute to the great poet, philosopher, and thinker.

She stated that Allama Iqbal envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent that ultimately led to the creation of a separate homeland.

The Ambassador underscored that Allama Iqbal’s poetry, thoughts, and philosophy hold a universal appeal, which continues to inspire millions across the world.

Highlighting the importance of revitalizing the message of Allama Iqbal, the Ambassador said that Iqbal’s teachings were not constrained by time and could offer solutions to contemporary challenges.

She thanked all the participants for attending the event.