Pakistan Embassy In Brussels Hosts Rahmatal-lil-Alameen Conference
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Friday commemorated Eid Milad-un-Nabi by hosting the Rahmatal-lil-Alameen Conference, a tribute to the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
Chargé d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi, conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasizing the profound importance of the day.
Counsellor Press of the Embassy Sagheer Wattoo served as the Master of Ceremonies and shared his devotional poetry in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The event was attended by members of the Pakistani community from Brussels and the surrounding areas.
The conference ended with collective prayers for the well-being of Pakistan and relief for Muslims enduring hardships in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.
