Pakistan Embassy in Madrid commemorates Pakistan Day

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held to mark the Pakistan Day at Pakistan Embassy in Madrid on Sunday.

Ambassador Dr Zahoor Ahmed hoisted the flag as the national anthem was played in the presence of large Pakistani community in Spain.

The messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister were also read out during the ceremony.

Ambassador Dr Zahoor Ahmed extended his warmest wishes to Pakistanis worldwide on the joyous occasion of Pakistan Day. He hailed the Pakistani community in Spain for their hard work and contributions to the Pakistani economy. He recognised overseas Pakistanis as representatives of the nation, playing a crucial role in its development.

Dr Zahoor said, "We all must work together for a vibrant and dynamic society. He underlined the immense struggles endured by our ancestors in their struggle for independence." He called for support for the rightful pursuit of justice and self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The envoy said Pakistan stands steadfast in raising voice for justice, human dignity and international law, be it in Palestine or Kashmir. He reiterated that the Embassy is committed to serving the community with maximum facilitation and respect.

Special prayers were held for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan and for country's well-being and progress.