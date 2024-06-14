Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In The Hague Hosts Reception To Celebrate National Day

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 11:37 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday hosted a grand reception to celebrate Pakistan's National Day and Youm-e-Takbir

The event was attended by senior Dutch officials, diplomats from other countries, international organization representatives, members of the Pakistani community, Dutch and Pakistani business leaders, intellectuals, and journalists, said a press released issued by the embassy.

Wouter Jurgens, Director of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was the special guest of the event. Renowned photographer and visual storyteller, Jimmy Nelson, also graced the occasion with his presence.

In his address, Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar paid tribute to the founding father of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

He highlighted the successful cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands in various fields, including politics, trade, investment, agriculture, water management, climate change, technology, education, culture, and sports.

He also acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani community in promoting friendly relations between the two countries.

Director Wouter Jurgens emphasized the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands, saying that their relations were built on friendship and mutual understanding.

Jimmy Nelson presented a special presentation showcasing the vibrant culture of Pakistan and shared his experiences from his recent visit to the country.

