Pakistan Embassy In The Hague Hosts Reception To Celebrate National Day
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 11:37 PM
The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday hosted a grand reception to celebrate Pakistan's National Day and Youm-e-Takbir
THE HAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday hosted a grand reception to celebrate Pakistan's National Day and Youm-e-Takbir.
The event was attended by senior Dutch officials, diplomats from other countries, international organization representatives, members of the Pakistani community, Dutch and Pakistani business leaders, intellectuals, and journalists, said a press released issued by the embassy.
Wouter Jurgens, Director of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was the special guest of the event. Renowned photographer and visual storyteller, Jimmy Nelson, also graced the occasion with his presence.
In his address, Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar paid tribute to the founding father of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.
He highlighted the successful cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands in various fields, including politics, trade, investment, agriculture, water management, climate change, technology, education, culture, and sports.
He also acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani community in promoting friendly relations between the two countries.
Director Wouter Jurgens emphasized the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands, saying that their relations were built on friendship and mutual understanding.
Jimmy Nelson presented a special presentation showcasing the vibrant culture of Pakistan and shared his experiences from his recent visit to the country.
Recent Stories
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist
US imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking Gaza aid
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter
Israel hits Gaza as tensions surge on Lebanon border
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland
More Stories From World
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies7 minutes ago
-
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum17 minutes ago
-
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war18 minutes ago
-
Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist18 minutes ago
-
US imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking Gaza aid20 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Gaza as tensions surge on Lebanon border17 minutes ago
-
Zelensky arrives in Switzerland ahead of Ukraine peace summit17 minutes ago
-
Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech42 minutes ago
-
Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions45 minutes ago
-
Israeli war in Gaza blocking Gaza food aid deliveries: UN food agency1 hour ago
-
Deceased Sichuan Normal University teachers conferred Tamgha-e-Pakistan Award1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city2 hours ago