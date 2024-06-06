Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy To Establish Camp Office In Luxembourg On June 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium will establish a camp office in Luxembourg on June 22 to provide consular services to all Pakistanis and Foreigners

BELGIUM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium will establish a camp office in Luxembourg on June 22 to provide consular services to all Pakistanis and Foreigners.

The services to be provided in the camp office include attestation of power of attorney/affidavits, attestation of documents, and issuance of S1 forms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Luxembourg Belgium June All

Recent Stories

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

4 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

6 minutes ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

5 minutes ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

5 minutes ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

5 minutes ago
Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

5 minutes ago
 Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

21 minutes ago
 Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on ..

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari

21 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install ..

Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells

21 minutes ago
 ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

27 minutes ago
 DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially ..

DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World