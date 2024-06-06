Pakistan Embassy To Establish Camp Office In Luxembourg On June 22
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 11:51 PM
BELGIUM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium will establish a camp office in Luxembourg on June 22 to provide consular services to all Pakistanis and Foreigners.
The services to be provided in the camp office include attestation of power of attorney/affidavits, attestation of documents, and issuance of S1 forms.
