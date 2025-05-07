Pakistan Envoy Briefs Top UN Leaders On India's 'blatant Aggression'
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 08:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, contacted top UN leaders and informed them of India's multiple missile attacks across parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in "gross violation" of the country's sovereignty and international law, according to a press release of the Pakistani Mission.
It said that Ambassador Asim, acting on instructions from Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, apprised the presidents of Security Council and General Assembly as well as the Secretary-General about India's "blatant aggression" that endangered international peace and security.
"UNSC has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to this aggression at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with its right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," the press release added.
Earlier, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border with Pakistan.
In a note to correspondents issued by his spokesperson on Tuesday, called for military restraint from both countries.
“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the note said.
On Monday, the Secretary-General had warned that the tensions between the two South Asian neighbours had reached “their highest in years.”
He offered his good offices to both governments to help defuse tensions and promote diplomacy, stressing that “a military solution is no solution.”
Speaking to the media on Monday, Guterres condemned the 22 April terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 26 civilians dead and many more injured.
“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan envoy briefs top UN leaders on India's 'blatant aggression'6 minutes ago
-
Trump calls India's missile strikes on Pakistan' a shame'; UN chief 'very concerned'3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy organizes introductory event for book titled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's ..8 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist9 hours ago
-
Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports14 hours ago
-
Gabonese President appoints VP, forms new govt15 hours ago
-
GCC SG receives Omani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia15 hours ago
-
Japan crane game test launched in foreign languages amid tourism boom15 hours ago
-
New Zealand lawmaker introduces bill to ban social media for under-16s16 hours ago
-
Senator Siddiqui reaffirms Pak-Türkiye brotherhood, honors Peshawari's legacy16 hours ago
-
Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors16 hours ago
-
Museum visits hit record high over China's May Day holiday16 hours ago