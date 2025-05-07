UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, contacted top UN leaders and informed them of India's multiple missile attacks across parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in "gross violation" of the country's sovereignty and international law, according to a press release of the Pakistani Mission.

It said that Ambassador Asim, acting on instructions from Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, apprised the presidents of Security Council and General Assembly as well as the Secretary-General about India's "blatant aggression" that endangered international peace and security.

"UNSC has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to this aggression at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with its right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," the press release added.

Earlier, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border with Pakistan.

In a note to correspondents issued by his spokesperson on Tuesday, called for military restraint from both countries.

“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the note said.

On Monday, the Secretary-General had warned that the tensions between the two South Asian neighbours had reached “their highest in years.”

He offered his good offices to both governments to help defuse tensions and promote diplomacy, stressing that “a military solution is no solution.”

Speaking to the media on Monday, Guterres condemned the 22 April terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 26 civilians dead and many more injured.

“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.