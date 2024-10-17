Pakistan Envoy Discusses Collaboration With Singapore Manufacturing Federation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Thursday met Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) President Lennon Tan and council members to discuss the potential for long-term collaboration between Pakistan and Singapore's manufacturing sectors.
The high commissioner apprised the SMF about investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in key industries such as textiles, automotive, IT, and pharmaceuticals.
The meeting emphasized the importance of forging innovative partnerships to boost manufacturing growth and strengthen bilateral trade relations.
As a pivotal organization supporting foreign investments in Singapore, the SMF plays a crucial role in facilitating partnerships between local and international enterprises.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina6 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Quran and Sunnah memorization competition begins in Mauritania6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia sends fifth relief plane to Lebanon15 minutes ago
-
Garcia Luna: Mexico's 'supercop' turned cartel abettor15 minutes ago
-
Kenya Senate to vote on deputy president's impeachment15 minutes ago
-
Volunteers join tree-planting initiative in Makkah16 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary General: GCC-EU summit a milestone in deepening ties26 minutes ago
-
Qatar hosts 17th meeting of GCC human rights heads46 minutes ago
-
One Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel56 minutes ago
-
Colombia extends cease-fire with former FARC members for 6 months56 minutes ago
-
Hard talk on migration expected at EU summit1 hour ago
-
North Korea declares South Korea 'hostile' state in amended constitution1 hour ago