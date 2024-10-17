Pakistan envoy discusses collaboration with Singapore Manufacturing Federation

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Thursday met Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) President Lennon Tan and council members to discuss the potential for long-term collaboration between Pakistan and Singapore's manufacturing sectors.

The high commissioner apprised the SMF about investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in key industries such as textiles, automotive, IT, and pharmaceuticals.

The meeting emphasized the importance of forging innovative partnerships to boost manufacturing growth and strengthen bilateral trade relations.

As a pivotal organization supporting foreign investments in Singapore, the SMF plays a crucial role in facilitating partnerships between local and international enterprises.