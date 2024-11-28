Pakistan Envoy Discusses Health Collaboration With Singapore Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq called on Thursday met Singapore's Minister for Social and Family Development, Masagos Zulkifli.
In the meeting, they discussed the Pakistan-Singapore ties rooted in shared values and common interests.
Both sides discussed potential collaboration in health, including work opportunities in Singapore for healthcare professionals from Pakistan.
