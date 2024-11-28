Pakistan envoy discusses health collaboration with Singapore minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq called on Thursday met Singapore's Minister for Social and Family Development, Masagos Zulkifli.

In the meeting, they discussed the Pakistan-Singapore ties rooted in shared values and common interests.

Both sides discussed potential collaboration in health, including work opportunities in Singapore for healthcare professionals from Pakistan.