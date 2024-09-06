Pakistan Envoy In Beijing Meets Group Of Pakistan Media Professionals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to China and Mongolia Khalil Hashmi on Friday held meeting here with a group of Pakistan media professionals led by Saeed Sarbazi, Chairman,Karachi Press Club and representatives of China Economic Net.
During the meeting, the two sides held good discussion on role of media in projecting Pakistan-China ties.
In a separate meeting, Khalil Hashmi met with Chief Designer of China's Major Projects of Deep Space Exploration Wu Yahnua.
"Exchanged views on further strengthening our space coop. noted with satisfaction existing momentum, including launch of Chang'e 6," the ambassador wrote on his X timeline.
Likewise, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi also held another meeting with Executive Vice Governor of Anhui Province and later listen to his views at second international Deep Space Exploration Conference in Huangshan city.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
China, Pakistan eye stronger collaboration in tea industry to bridge import-export gap42 minutes ago
-
Eurozone second-quarter economic growth revised down1 hour ago
-
Biden administration reaches halfway in offshore wind target3 hours ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister meets with UK Minister for Justice3 hours ago
-
Google 'anti-competitive' over online ad tech: UK4 hours ago
-
Stocks struggle as US data keeps traders wary4 hours ago
-
'Blessed' Papua New Guinea welcomes pope during landmark tour5 hours ago
-
UK says Google 'anti-competitive' over online adverts5 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi slams into southern China, moves towards Vietnam5 hours ago
-
Malaysia Airlines says 'potential issue' found on one A350-900 engine5 hours ago
-
Paris to honour murdered Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei5 hours ago
-
US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases5 hours ago