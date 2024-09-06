Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy In Beijing Meets Group Of Pakistan Media Professionals

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to China and Mongolia Khalil Hashmi on Friday held meeting here with a group of Pakistan media professionals led by Saeed Sarbazi, Chairman,Karachi Press Club and representatives of China Economic Net.

During the meeting, the two sides held good discussion on role of media in projecting Pakistan-China ties.

In a separate meeting, Khalil Hashmi met with Chief Designer of China's Major Projects of Deep Space Exploration Wu Yahnua.

"Exchanged views on further strengthening our space coop. noted with satisfaction existing momentum, including launch of Chang'e 6," the ambassador wrote on his X timeline.

Likewise, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi also held another meeting with Executive Vice Governor of Anhui Province and later listen to his views at second international Deep Space Exploration Conference in Huangshan city.

