(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Thursday met Tony Kettinger, the Chief Operating Officer of Golden Agri-Resources, a global seed-to-shelf agribusiness, headquartered in Singapore.

In the meeting, they discussed trade and investment prospects in Pakistan especially in food and corporate farming.

Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is a leading palm-based seed-to-shelf agribusiness engaged in cultivating oil palms, extracting crude palm oil (CPO), refining edible oils, manufacturing quality consumer products, oleochemicals, specialty fats, and biodiesel.

It operates in 14 countries and supplies 20% of Pakistan’s palm oil imports.