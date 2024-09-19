Pakistan Envoy Meets Head Of Singapore's Top Agri Business Firm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Thursday met Tony Kettinger, the Chief Operating Officer of Golden Agri-Resources, a global seed-to-shelf agribusiness, headquartered in Singapore.
In the meeting, they discussed trade and investment prospects in Pakistan especially in food and corporate farming.
Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is a leading palm-based seed-to-shelf agribusiness engaged in cultivating oil palms, extracting crude palm oil (CPO), refining edible oils, manufacturing quality consumer products, oleochemicals, specialty fats, and biodiesel.
It operates in 14 countries and supplies 20% of Pakistan’s palm oil imports.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From World
-
Departing NATO chief warns US against 'isolationism'10 seconds ago
-
Coming winter 'sternest test yet' for Ukraine energy grid22 seconds ago
-
Russia claims another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region36 seconds ago
-
Husband of Russian retailer CEO arrested, charged over Moscow shooting: lawyers52 seconds ago
-
England bat against weakened Australia in 1st ODI as Archer returns1 minute ago
-
Nintendo sues 'Pokemon with guns' maker for patent infringement31 minutes ago
-
Germany plans extra 400 mn euros military aid to Ukraine41 minutes ago
-
Comoros president makes first appearance since attack51 minutes ago
-
New Zealand 136-2 in reply to Sri Lanka after Latham half-ton1 hour ago
-
KSrelief delivers 25 ambulances to Ukrainian health ministry3 hours ago
-
'Life or death' for big cities should planet warm 3C: study3 hours ago
-
India 176-6 against Bangladesh after Hasan takes four wickets3 hours ago