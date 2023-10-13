Pakistan envoy, Romanian Representative to EU agree to strengthen bilateral relations

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch called on the Permanent Representative of Romania to the EU Mrs. Iulia Matei here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest including the latest regional & international developments.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania.