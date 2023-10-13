Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy, Romanian Representative To EU Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Pakistan envoy, Romanian Representative to EU agree to strengthen bilateral relations

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch called on the Permanent Representative of Romania to the EU Mrs. Iulia Matei here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest including the latest regional & international developments.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Luxembourg Belgium Romania

Recent Stories

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

8 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

9 hours ago
 All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

9 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

9 hours ago
World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

9 hours ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

9 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Austra ..

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

9 hours ago
 CDA chief inspects development work of C Sector

CDA chief inspects development work of C Sector

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Qatari ambassador to UAE

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Qatari ambassador to UAE

10 hours ago

More Stories From World