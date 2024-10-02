SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner in Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Wednesday visited the Asian Civilization Museum where she was briefed on the museum's impressive collection of artefacts including from Gandhara.

She engaged in an insightful discussion with the director of the museum focusing on potential collaboration between the Museum and Pakistan's relevant institutions.

The high commissioner highlighted the rich heritage of Gandhara civilization, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange through art and history between Pakistan and Singapore.