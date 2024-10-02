Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy Visits Singapore's Asian Civilization Museum

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan envoy visits Singapore's Asian Civilization Museum

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner in Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Wednesday visited the Asian Civilization Museum where she was briefed on the museum's impressive collection of artefacts including from Gandhara.

She engaged in an insightful discussion with the director of the museum focusing on potential collaboration between the Museum and Pakistan's relevant institutions.

The high commissioner highlighted the rich heritage of Gandhara civilization, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange through art and history between Pakistan and Singapore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Singapore From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 ..

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

8 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

3 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

4 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

4 hours ago
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

16 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

16 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

16 hours ago

More Stories From World