Pakistan, EU diplomats agree to strengthen cooperation under Strategic Engagement Plan

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Amna Baloch and Managing Director for Asia & Pacific, European External Action Service Niclas Kvarnstrom met in Brussels Friday and discussed collaboration between Pakistan and the EU.

The two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Engagement Plan, said a Pakistan embassy's post on social media platform X.