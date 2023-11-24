Open Menu

Pakistan, EU Diplomats Agree To Strengthen Cooperation Under Strategic Engagement Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan, EU diplomats agree to strengthen cooperation under Strategic Engagement Plan

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Amna Baloch and Managing Director for Asia & Pacific, European External Action Service Niclas Kvarnstrom met in Brussels Friday and discussed collaboration between Pakistan and the EU.

The two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Engagement Plan, said a Pakistan embassy's post on social media platform X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media European Union Brussels Luxembourg Belgium Post Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

2 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

11 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

11 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

11 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

11 hours ago
Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

11 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

12 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

12 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

12 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

12 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

12 hours ago

More Stories From World