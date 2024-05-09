Open Menu

Pakistan Eyes Green Energy, Technology Cooperation With China In CPEC 2nd Phase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that China and Pakistan are deepening collaboration on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with a focus on green energy and technology cooperation, among others

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that China and Pakistan are deepening collaboration on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with a focus on green energy and technology cooperation, among others.

Iqbal arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a visit, the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official to China since Pakistan's new government came to power. During the visit, Iqbal also held meetings with various Chinese officials.

"China is a historical friend of Pakistan, and has supported us in difficult times," Iqbal said as he arrived in Beijing, Global Times reported.

Iqbal said that in the first phase of the CPEC, Pakistan's energy and infrastructure sectors were upgraded, and in the second phase, the agriculture, industry, green energy and technology sectors will be promoted.

In terms of green energy cooperation, Iqbal said in a meeting with China's Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad on Tuesday that Pakistan aims to establish industrial zones for the manufacturing of electric cars in collaboration with China, leveraging Pakistan's competitive advantages to reduce overall production costs and create employment opportunities for Pakistani workers, said another separate press release.

During meetings in Beijing, Iqbal also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the high-quality development of the CPEC, outlining future cooperation in such priority sectors as information technology, agriculture modernization, textiles, minerals and renewable energy.

Iqbal also revealed details about enhanced security measures taken by Pakistan to ensure the security of Chinese personnel.

APP/asg

