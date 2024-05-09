Pakistan Eyes Green Energy, Technology Cooperation With China In CPEC 2nd Phase
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that China and Pakistan are deepening collaboration on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with a focus on green energy and technology cooperation, among others
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that China and Pakistan are deepening collaboration on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with a focus on green energy and technology cooperation, among others.
Iqbal arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a visit, the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official to China since Pakistan's new government came to power. During the visit, Iqbal also held meetings with various Chinese officials.
"China is a historical friend of Pakistan, and has supported us in difficult times," Iqbal said as he arrived in Beijing, Global Times reported.
Iqbal said that in the first phase of the CPEC, Pakistan's energy and infrastructure sectors were upgraded, and in the second phase, the agriculture, industry, green energy and technology sectors will be promoted.
In terms of green energy cooperation, Iqbal said in a meeting with China's Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad on Tuesday that Pakistan aims to establish industrial zones for the manufacturing of electric cars in collaboration with China, leveraging Pakistan's competitive advantages to reduce overall production costs and create employment opportunities for Pakistani workers, said another separate press release.
During meetings in Beijing, Iqbal also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the high-quality development of the CPEC, outlining future cooperation in such priority sectors as information technology, agriculture modernization, textiles, minerals and renewable energy.
Iqbal also revealed details about enhanced security measures taken by Pakistan to ensure the security of Chinese personnel.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme
More Stories From World
-
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 114 minutes ago
-
Charities warns Italy's ban on NGO planes risks lives8 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Rafah despite US warning on arms transfers8 minutes ago
-
Boeing plane leaves runway in Senegal injuring 118 minutes ago
-
Israel says Biden threat to stop arms 'very disappointing'8 minutes ago
-
Marquez eyes French MotoGP victory but plays down title talk2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 hours ago
-
Spanish court shelves Shakira tax fraud case3 hours ago
-
North Africa football fans use stadium freedoms to back Palestinians4 hours ago
-
Rafah struck after Biden warning on arms transfers4 hours ago
-
In Catalonia, a high stakes vote for Spain PM, Puigdemont4 hours ago