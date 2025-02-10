Pakistan Fest held in New Delhi to celebrate cultural heritage, diverse cuisine

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan High Commission in India hosted a "Pakistan Fest" in New Delhi showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse cuisine.

The event, which drew attendees from different walks of life, featured the display of cultural artifacts, traditional clothing, and Pakistani food.

The visitors relished Pakistani delicacies and evinced keen interest in the various items on display.

In his remarks, Pakistan's Charge d'affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich said that the bursting colors of the festival and its delectable tastes and flavors were a testament to Pakistan’s proud cultural and culinary traditions.

He said that such events were imperative to promote cultural understanding and foster an atmosphere of amity and friendship.