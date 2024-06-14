Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Friday inaugurated a Pakistan Food Festival, in Chengdu area, spice capital of Sichuan province of China.

Today, we inaugurated a culinary bridge organized by a Pakistan Food Festival in Chengdu, spice capital of Sichuan province of China.

Many people are expected to enjoy Pakistani food in next two weeks, he posted on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistani food festival with signature Muslim cuisine is jointly being presented by Shangri-La Chengdu and Pakistan Consulate General in Chengdu from June 14 to June 28.

