Pakistan Food Festival Organized In Chengdu, China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Friday inaugurated a Pakistan Food Festival, in Chengdu area, spice capital of Sichuan province of China.
Today, we inaugurated a culinary bridge organized by a Pakistan Food Festival in Chengdu, spice capital of Sichuan province of China.
Many people are expected to enjoy Pakistani food in next two weeks, he posted on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter.
The Pakistani food festival with signature Muslim cuisine is jointly being presented by Shangri-La Chengdu and Pakistan Consulate General in Chengdu from June 14 to June 28.
