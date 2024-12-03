Open Menu

Pakistan, France Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Agri, IT, Clean Drinking Water Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 11:51 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan and France on Tuesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation especially through the business to business contacts in the areas of agriculture, livestock, IT, skills development and clean drinking water.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron here on the sidelines of the One Water Summit.

The prime minister stressed upon the need to further strengthen mutually advantageous economic and trade ties between the two countries.

He warmly congratulated President Macron on the successful co-hosting of the One Water Summit in Riyadh.

Commending France's leadership role on climate change and development issues, Prime Minister Shehbaz recalled with appreciation President Macron's strong advocacy for the people of Pakistan in the wake of 2022 devastating floods.

Expressing satisfaction at its positive trajectory, the two leaders exchanged views on the full spectrum of Pakistan-France relationship, including political, economic, trade and investment, as well as cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

Both leaders also reiterated the shared desire of two sides to remain closely engaged on all regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Later in a post on his X timeline, the prime minister referring to his "most warm and productive meeting" with President Macron, thanked him for his strong support in organizing our climate resilience conference in Geneva.

"Both of us agreed on enhancing cooperation especially through the business to business contacts in the areas of agriculture, livestock, IT, skills development and clean drinking water," he added.

