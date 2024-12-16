Open Menu

Pakistan Fully Committed To Working Closely With Xinjiang For Shared Development: Ambassador Hashmi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Pakistan is fully committed to working closely with China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to realize a shared vision of prosperity and development for the region, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi said on Sunday night

For Pakistan, Xinjiang of course holds a special significance as the artery that connects our two countries, he said in his remarks while speaking at a meeting with Ma Xingrui, Secretary of CPC, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region prior to a state banquet hosted by Erkin Tuniyaz, Governor of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Senior diplomats, representatives of SCO, OIC, Senior Chinese Government officials, NGOs, think tanks, scholars and educationists were present.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Xinjiang plays a critical role in Pakistan-China relations, serving as a vital gateway for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He commended the remarkable progress made by Xinjiang in areas like employment generation, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure development. The recent milestone of converting the Khunjerab Pass into an all-weather route has opened new opportunities for trade, tourism, and connectivity between our nations, he added.

He said that Pakistan looks forward to strengthening collaboration with Xinjiang in key areas, including skill development, agriculture, renewable energy, and logistics.

The ambassador said that Xinjiang’s advancements in agricultural technology can be combined with Pakistan’s agricultural potential to ensure food security and create rural employment. There is immense potential for joint ventures in textile, light industries, and the establishment of trade hubs to facilitate cross-border commerce, he added.

On shared cultural and historical ties between Pakistan and Xinjiang, he said that these relations provide a strong foundation for people-to-people exchanges and deeper cooperation.

While highlighting Xinjiang’s pivotal role as a nodal point in CPEC, it positions the region as a key driver of regional connectivity and economic growth.

The ambassador said that Xinjiang with its “five gateways connecting eight nations” serves as the hub of Silk Road culture.

The region’s rapid transformation in the matter of a few years is a testament to the visionary leadership of China, he said and added, the fruits of development are now evident, and this region is now writing a new chapter of connectivity, inclusivity and win-win development.

He also extended his sincere gratitude to the leadership of Xinjiang for their warm hospitality and for making a very well laid-out program. The counter-terrorism exhibition and the visits to enterprises have added a fresh perspective to our understanding of Xinjiang, he added.

