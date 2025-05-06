Pakistan Fully Supports D-8 Agenda For Boosting Tourism, Economic Growth: Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister of State for Culture Huzaifa Rehman on Tuesday said that Pakistan was committed to implement the D-8’s development agenda, focusing on tourism as a key driver of economic growth.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the country is strategically focusing on tourism as a catalyst for sustainable economic progress," Huzaifa Rehman said while addressing at the 4th D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation in Cairo, Egypt.
He said as part of its national tourism development strategy, Pakistan is undertaking a comprehensive set of initiatives to elevate its tourism sector. These include major investments in infrastructure, the promotion of digital tourism, hospitality sector training, enhanced quality assurance mechanisms, and the preservation of cultural heritage.
He said the D-8 countries are blessed with huge potential of tourism due to the availability of large number of natural, cultural and historical tourist assets in their territories.
"Through our integrated collaborative tourism strategies, we can unlock immense socioeconomic opportunities for our people and promote a peaceful, prosperous and interconnected future. Moreover, this would not just promote people to people contact among the citizens of D-8 countries but would also make our countries, regional tourism hubs, for the rest of the world," he added.
He emphasized that Pakistan under “Salam Pakistan” initiative, have rebranded its enormous tourism potential. "Through this platform, we have integrated the tourism facilities available in Pakistan. We are mainly focusing on developing adventure tourism, religious and culture tourism, ecotourism, medical tourism and recreational and leisure tourism as per the suitability of our regions and available resources."
He stressed to adopt tourist friendly visa regimes in order to facilitate the flow of tourists among the D8 member states. To encourage regional tourism, he said Pakistan has already introduced a tourist-friendly visa regime, offering free of cost e-visas to the citizens of over 125 countries, including the D-8 members.
The minister also stressed the need to increase the direct flights among the main cities of member states to facilitate business and tourist travel.
Furthermore, he also desired to promote the exchange of tourism professionals among the D-8 member states to develop joint marketing plans besides arranging travel related exhibitions and road shows in each other countries to create awareness of tourism potential of the member countries.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From World
-
AlUla, UNESCO champion documentary heritage for sustainable development at Paris Conference4 minutes ago
-
Hajj preparations in full swing to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience in Makkah4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully supports D-8 agenda for boosting tourism, economic growth: Minister14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to US briefs American think-tank community on mounting Indo-Pak tensions2 hours ago
-
UN chief alarmed by Israeli plans to expand Gaza ground offensive2 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan delegation attends China's import, export fair2 hours ago
-
Thai expert's microbial makeover revives China's millennia-old village2 hours ago
-
Belarus, Laos intend to intensify cooperation2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister2 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached USD 860 mln in 20244 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15 thousand jobs in 20255 hours ago