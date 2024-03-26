UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza, emphasizing that the long-awaited resolution must be implemented.

"We call for the immediate implementation of this Security Council resolution in accordance with Article 25 of the UN Charter," Ambassador Munir Akram said Monday, when asked for his comments by APP.

Under the terms of that Charter article, UN member states agree to carry out the decisions of the 15-member Council.

"This must be a first step in halting Israel,s brutal campaign in Gaza," Ambassador Akram said.

"Pakistan will continue to work actively for a just, comprehensive and durable solution through the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," he added.

Monday's Council resolution demanded an immediate ceasefire for the holy month of Ramadan, and "the urgent need to expand the flow" of aid into Gaza.

There were 14 votes in favour, with the United States abstaining.