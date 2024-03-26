Open Menu

Pakistan Hails UNSC's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, Urges Its Implementation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Pakistan hails UNSC's Gaza ceasefire resolution, urges its implementation

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza, emphasizing that the long-awaited resolution must be implemented.

"We call for the immediate implementation of this Security Council resolution in accordance with Article 25 of the UN Charter," Ambassador Munir Akram said Monday, when asked for his comments by APP.

Under the terms of that Charter article, UN member states agree to carry out the decisions of the 15-member Council.

"This must be a first step in halting Israel,s brutal campaign in Gaza," Ambassador Akram said.

"Pakistan will continue to work actively for a just, comprehensive and durable solution through the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," he added.

Monday's Council resolution demanded an immediate ceasefire for the holy month of Ramadan, and "the urgent need to expand the flow" of aid into Gaza.

There were 14 votes in favour, with the United States abstaining.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza United States Ramadan

Recent Stories

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

9 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

9 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

9 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

9 hours ago
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

9 hours ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

9 hours ago
 AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

9 hours ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

9 hours ago
 First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley reme ..

First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

9 hours ago
 Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World