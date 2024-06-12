Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission treats over 90,000 pilgrims: Brig Lakhair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Head of Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM) Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair on Wednesday said over 90,000 Hajj pilgrims visited the facility for the treatment, since May 9, with most of them suffering from URTI related diseases like flu, cough and fever.

“The majority of patients are visiting with respiratory tract infections like flu, cough, throat infection and unspecified fever, as well as musculoskeletal disorders, besides regular diabetic tests and blood pressure check-ups. And 3,000 got dentistry related treatment,” he told APP while commenting the disease trend.

He said the PHMM referred almost 127 patients to Saudi hospitals, keeping in view their health condition due to age factor and old ailments, out of which 100 have so far been discharged after treatment.

Brigadier Lakhair advised Pakistani pilgrims to take all possible precautionary measures against heatstroke, following a severe heat warning issued by the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology, which according to him could touch 50 centigrade figure.

“Save your energy for the Hajj days to be spent in Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat, and while performing Rami (stoning to devils) in Jamarat. These days are the toughest and most nerve-testing,” he added.

This year 160,000 Pakistanis will be performing the religious obligation under both government and private Hajj schemes.

Answering a question, he said currently no patient with heat stress visited the PHMM but feared it could happen during the Hajj days in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa and Jamrat, if precautionary care was not taken.

The PHM head suggested that pilgrims must use face masks and umbrellas, avoid sun exposure, and drink plenty of water, preferably ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts), to maintain their health for the Hajj days starting from the 8th of Zilhaj.

To another question, he said no sweating, turning the body hot with skin-dry and red, vomiting and nausea; extreme thirst, dizziness and unconsciousness were the signs and symptoms of heatstroke.

To avoid this, Brigadier Lakhair said, “A person must avoid direct heat exposure, drink plenty of water and juices, shower with cold water, avoid hot drinks… and must consult a doctor in an emergency if any of the heatstroke symptoms occur.”

He said the PHMM was poised to deliver exceptional healthcare services and ensure the safety of Pakistani pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey in Saudi Arabia, but “They will have to get ready themselves for the severe hot weather conditions.”

The PHMM, led by Director Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair and comprising 400 dedicated members, is fully equipped with a substantial stock of medicines to provide optimal healthcare services to Pakistani pilgrims.

The team, working tirelessly since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation on May 9, includes various medical specialists working in shifts across two hospitals and 11 dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.

The PHMM head stated that both hospitals are equipped with modern X-ray, ultrasound, and lab testing facilities where minor procedures can be performed. “Patients suffering from serious ailments, if required, are referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.”

In every dispensary, one doctor, two paramedics, and one pharmacist are present round the clock in different shifts, and each dispensary has an ambulance as well.

Replying to a question, Brigadier Lakhair said patients were provided free treatment medicines besides conducting 29 types of basic blood tests.