Pakistan Hajj Mission Welcomes First Hajj Flight From Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Jeddah-Saudi arab, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The first Pakistani Hajj flight arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah Al-Munawwarah at 29th April 2025. Pakistan’s Ambassador in KSA Mr. Ahmad Farooq, Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah, Mr. Khalid Majid, DG Hajj Mr. Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Hajj Madinah Zia ur Rehman, were present at the airport along with Mr. Abu Hani, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and other officials to receive the Pakistani pilgrims who were presented with bouquets and complimentary gifts upon arrival at Madinah Al-Munawwarah.
As per the press release of Consulate General Pakistan Jeddah, the Pakistani flights arrived from the cities of Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad. A total of 1373 Pakistani pilgrims arrived on the first day in five different flights via Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.
It is noteworthy that approximately 89,000 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj in this season under the government scheme. A significant number of pilgrims perform Hajj under the government Hajj scheme, while others travel through private Hajj tour companies. The Pakistani Hajj delegation has arranged suitable housing for all its pilgrims, provided essential facilities, and deployed service personnel. This includes a Medical Mission consisting of medical staff, doctors, and specialists, as well as moavineen and officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, who have joined the Hajj mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support Hajj operations and services across the Holy City of Makkah Mukarramah and the city of Madinah Al-Munawwarah.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Hajj Mission welcomes first Hajj flight from Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reiterates climate commitment at UN meeting, calls for global financial support5 minutes ago
-
Nuclear submarine deal lurks below surface of Australian election3 hours ago
-
World Stadiums and Arenas Summit Kicks off in Riyadh3 hours ago
-
3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month mission aboard Tiangong space station3 hours ago
-
China leads world with over 1.57 million AI patents3 hours ago
-
China releases white paper on Covid-19 prevention, control and origins tracing3 hours ago
-
Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to UN secretary general4 hours ago
-
Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to UN secretary general4 hours ago
-
Australian triple-murder suspect allegedly cooked 'special' mushroom meal4 hours ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer, 1st as dad, as Dodgers beat Miami4 hours ago
-
Air France-KLM reduces losses in first quarter4 hours ago