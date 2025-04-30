Pakistan Hajj Mission welcomes first Hajj flight from Pakistan

Jeddah-Saudi arab, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The first Pakistani Hajj flight arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah Al-Munawwarah at 29th April 2025. Pakistan’s Ambassador in KSA Mr. Ahmad Farooq, Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah, Mr. Khalid Majid, DG Hajj Mr. Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Hajj Madinah Zia ur Rehman, were present at the airport along with Mr. Abu Hani, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and other officials to receive the Pakistani pilgrims who were presented with bouquets and complimentary gifts upon arrival at Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

As per the press release of Consulate General Pakistan Jeddah, the Pakistani flights arrived from the cities of Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad. A total of 1373 Pakistani pilgrims arrived on the first day in five different flights via Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.

It is noteworthy that approximately 89,000 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj in this season under the government scheme. A significant number of pilgrims perform Hajj under the government Hajj scheme, while others travel through private Hajj tour companies. The Pakistani Hajj delegation has arranged suitable housing for all its pilgrims, provided essential facilities, and deployed service personnel. This includes a Medical Mission consisting of medical staff, doctors, and specialists, as well as moavineen and officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, who have joined the Hajj mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support Hajj operations and services across the Holy City of Makkah Mukarramah and the city of Madinah Al-Munawwarah.