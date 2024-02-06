Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investment cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi and Deputy Mayor of Pingdingshan city in China’s Henan province have agreed to further advance trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Henan.

“Glad to meet Ding Shaoge, Deputy Mayor of Pingdingshan, a dynamic city in Henan province. Productive conversation on further advancing trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Henan including through exchanges between business delegation,” the ambassador posted on ‘X’ formerly known as twitter.

According to details, Ding Shaoge led a delegation to Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, China for an in-depth discussion on further developing the friendship city relations between Pingdingshan and Multan.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed his support for both cities to engage in exchange and cooperation across various fields.

“We hope that both sides will further promote practical cooperation in the construction of friendship cities, textile industry and trade of agricultural products,” he added.

Ding Shaoge said that the establishment of friendship city relations between the two cities was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2021.

Emphasizing the significance of the textile industry as a shared sector, Ding Shaoge expressed optimism about expanding textile trade between the two cities, with a specific focus on cotton.

He highlighted the immense potential and complementary strengths of textile industry cooperation between Pingdingshan and Multan. While Pingdingshan City possesses a complete industry chain and robust technological capabilities, Multan City brings valuable expertise and advantages in cotton textiles, textile processing, and exports.

The deputy mayor also expressed his desire to foster practical cooperation between the two cities in agriculture, education, and tourism and underscored the abundant agricultural resources and high-quality agricultural technology of Pingdingshan City, expressing a willingness to share these experiences with Multan City to jointly explore agricultural product markets.

Shaoge extended an invitation to Khalil Hashmi to visit Pingdingshan City for further exchanges and discussions.

More Stories From World