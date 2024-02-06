Pakistan, Henan To Further Promote Trade, Investment Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi and Deputy Mayor of Pingdingshan city in China’s Henan province have agreed to further advance trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Henan
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi and Deputy Mayor of Pingdingshan city in China’s Henan province have agreed to further advance trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Henan.
“Glad to meet Ding Shaoge, Deputy Mayor of Pingdingshan, a dynamic city in Henan province. Productive conversation on further advancing trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Henan including through exchanges between business delegation,” the ambassador posted on ‘X’ formerly known as twitter.
According to details, Ding Shaoge led a delegation to Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, China for an in-depth discussion on further developing the friendship city relations between Pingdingshan and Multan.
Ambassador Hashmi expressed his support for both cities to engage in exchange and cooperation across various fields.
“We hope that both sides will further promote practical cooperation in the construction of friendship cities, textile industry and trade of agricultural products,” he added.
Ding Shaoge said that the establishment of friendship city relations between the two cities was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2021.
Emphasizing the significance of the textile industry as a shared sector, Ding Shaoge expressed optimism about expanding textile trade between the two cities, with a specific focus on cotton.
He highlighted the immense potential and complementary strengths of textile industry cooperation between Pingdingshan and Multan. While Pingdingshan City possesses a complete industry chain and robust technological capabilities, Multan City brings valuable expertise and advantages in cotton textiles, textile processing, and exports.
The deputy mayor also expressed his desire to foster practical cooperation between the two cities in agriculture, education, and tourism and underscored the abundant agricultural resources and high-quality agricultural technology of Pingdingshan City, expressing a willingness to share these experiences with Multan City to jointly explore agricultural product markets.
Shaoge extended an invitation to Khalil Hashmi to visit Pingdingshan City for further exchanges and discussions.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played
President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyh ..
Two citizen looted at gunpoint
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman
Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman
Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv
Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets
UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked losses narrow
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at 4.35 pct
More Stories From World
-
EU chief bows to protesting farmers on pesticide use22 minutes ago
-
'Prime suspect' in deadly Kenya gas blast appears in court22 minutes ago
-
Eight dead, 80 injured in India firework factory explosion23 minutes ago
-
EU unveils 2040 climate goal under pressure from farmer protests1 hour ago
-
Kenya cult leader charged with 191 counts of murder: court2 hours ago
-
China to promote merger, restructuring of listed firms3 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday3 hours ago
-
China unveils squad for table tennis team worlds in Busan3 hours ago
-
Heavy snow injures more than 100 in Tokyo3 hours ago
-
French investigators open legal probe into pay of Paris Olympics chief3 hours ago
-
Kenya cult leader charged with 191 counts of murder: court3 hours ago
-
Snow, sleet to hit south China3 hours ago