Pakistan High Commission Hosts Mehfil-e-Milad In New Delhi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi organised a Mehfil-e-Milad at the Chancery premises, in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
The ceremony featured the recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and Durood-o-Salam, besides the special prayers for peace and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.
The speakers highlighted various aspects of the eternal and abiding teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encompassing the entire gamut of human life.
On the occasion, Charge d'affaires at Pakistan High Commission Saad Warraich underscored that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provided a complete code of life and offered a pathway for humanity to address its myriad challenges.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Electric cars overtake petrol cars in Norway: road federation22 minutes ago
-
Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top lineup22 minutes ago
-
Mali army says situation 'under control' after 'terrorist' attack52 minutes ago
-
Russia boosting army size due to 'threats': Kremlin1 hour ago
-
UN experts warn of 'unprecedented' Venezuela repression1 hour ago
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs: From rap mogul to New York arrest2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top line-up2 hours ago
-
Meloni's hard-right ally Fitto gets EU Commission VP role2 hours ago
-
Charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be revealed following arrest2 hours ago
-
Japanese players in vogue as English clubs widen horizons2 hours ago
-
Lithuania's Kubilius gets new EU defence commissioner role2 hours ago
-
Drug-resistant superbugs projected to kill 39 million by 20502 hours ago