Pakistan high commission hosts Mehfil-e-Milad in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi organised a Mehfil-e-Milad at the Chancery premises, in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The ceremony featured the recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and Durood-o-Salam, besides the special prayers for peace and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of the eternal and abiding teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encompassing the entire gamut of human life.

On the occasion, Charge d'affaires at Pakistan High Commission Saad Warraich underscored that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provided a complete code of life and offered a pathway for humanity to address its myriad challenges.