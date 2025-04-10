Pakistan High Commission Hosts National Day Reception In Singapore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Pakistan High Commission in Singapore hosted a reception on Thursday to celebrate the 85th Pakistan Day.
Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Dr. Koh Poh Koon, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. Two prominent members of parliament Louis Ng and Dr. Lim Wee Kiak also attended the event.
The ceremony commenced with the national anthems of Pakistan and Singapore followed by a documentary showcasing Pakistan's rich history, diversity and vibrant culture, which garnered much appreciation by the audience. A special Pakistan Day Cake was cut with the Guest of Honour and dignitaries.
Welcoming the guests, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq, reflected on the significance of Pakistan Day Resolution of 23 March 1940 which conceived the idea of Pakistan.
She expressed satisfaction at Pakistan’s growing ties with Singapore and reaffirmed Pakistan's deep commitment to further strengthen this mutually beneficial partnership as we complete 60 years of diplomatic relations next year.
Rabia Shafiq also praised the Pakistani diaspora in Singapore, referring to them as "Pakistan's permanent ambassadors," whose continued contributions play a vital role in deepening the bonds of friendship between people of our two countries.
In his address, Dr. Koh congratulated the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day.
He highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the development of key sectors within Singapore's economy.
Dr. Koh also emphasized the tremendous potential for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, food and digital economy.
The reception was attended by a diverse group, including senior officials, members of Diplomatic Corps, representatives of Chambers of Commerce, businessmen, academia, media representatives, civil society leaders, Pakistani students, and members of Pakistani community.
The guests enjoyed a sumptuous spread of authentic Pakistani cuisine, reflecting the cultural richness and hospitality of Pakistan.
With a view to introducing Singaporeans to Pakistan’s export products, the guests were gifted Basmati rice and spice mixes generously contributed by Guard Agricultural Research & Services Private Limited and Shan Foods Private Limited.
