Pakistan High Commissioner To United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria Calls For Promoting Rich Cultural Heritage, Language Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called for promoting rich national cultural heritage and language especially among the new generation

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called for promoting rich national cultural heritage and language especially among the new generation.

He was speaking as chief guest at "An evening of poetry and humour with Amjad islam Amjad and Anwar Masood" at the premises of Pakistan High Commission London on last evening.

The event was organized by Pakistan High Commission London, which was largely attended by members of Pakistani community belonging to different walks of life, language and poetry lovers, diplomats, literary figures, poets, writers, media and the staff of Pakistan High Commission.

Those spoke on the occasion included High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, reknowned poets Amjad Islam Amjad and Anwar Masood, former Director-General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and famous tv artist Touqeer Nasir, and poet Aqeel Danish, Amjad Islam Amjad Pakistani writer, poet and drama writer and Anwar Masood, poet famous for his comic poetry in urdu, Punjabi and Persian languages.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcomed Amjad Islam Amjad, Anwar Masood and Tuqeer Nasir and other guests for their participation in this literary gathering.

He said Pakistani soil offers rich cultural heritage and values which needs to be promoted.

He on the occasion commended the efforts and contribution of Amjad Islam Amjad and Anwar Masood for promotion of literature in the country.

He assured the participants that Pakistan High Commission would continue to host such kind of gatherings for the promotion of national cultural heritage including literature in the UK.

The High Commission also highlighted sufferings Kashmiris residing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) at the hands of the brutal occupation forces.

He said since August 5, in particular and for the past seven decades India through its brutal occupation forces had been perpetrating grave human rights violations unabatedly.

He said international support for people of IOK was increasing as a large number of British parliamentarians were also supporting the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion Amjad Islam Amjad and Anwar Masood thanked the High Commissioner for organizing the event in their honour.

They also recited their poems which received a big applause from the audience.

In his remarks,Tauqeer Nasir called for promoting national art, cultural heritage and traditional values within the country and abroad, in order to build the positive image of the country.

Honourary Commander of Royal Navy (OBE),Durdana Ansari sang a poem of Amjad Islam Amjad in her melodious voice which enthralled the audience.

Muneer Ahmed Press Attache Pakistan High Commission moderated the event.

