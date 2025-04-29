UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A Pakistani diplomat has called on the world community and the U.N. to halt "state terrorism and criminal oppression" of the people in India-occupied Kashmir and to implement its resolutions in a bid to resolve the decades-old dispute, as he rejected Indian allegations of indulging in "baseless propaganda" against India.

"None of the statements and remarks can conceal the oppression that is ongoing right now or to justify the illegal actions that are taking place at the behest of this state-sponsor of terrorism," Jawad Ajmal, a counsellor at Pakistan's Mission to the UN, said in the course of the launch of the "Victims of Terrorism Associations Network" (VoTAN) by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) on Monday.

"The international community must hold the Indian perpetrators of this state terrorism, and crimes against humanity in IIOJ&K (Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir) to account," he said while exercising his right of reply.

Welcoming the initiation of VoTAN, which aims at supporting the rights and needs of people everywhere whose lives have been upended by the continuing threat posed terrorism, the Pakistani delegate reaffirmed Pakistan's condemnation of the menace "in all forms and manifestations."

Referring to the recent attack in Pahalgam, Ajmal said, "We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in this attack", and extend heartfelt condolence to the near ones of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Pakistan, he pointed out, joined UN Security Council members to condemn this attack.

The Indian Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Yojna Patel, reacting to Pakistani delegate's statement, accused him of misusing the forum to "indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India", and went to allege that Pakistan was involved in terrorism.

The Pakistani delegate hit back, saying, "The oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir deserve our special attention for their continuing sufferings as victims fighting the worst form of state terrorism unleashed by the Indian state machinery with an occupation force of 900,000 troops."

"Pakistan also reiterates its call on the international community, in particular, the UN Security Council, to oblige India to halt its state terrorism and criminal oppression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to implement the UN Security Council resolutions which demand a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in his statement after VoTAN's launch, Ajmal said that Pakistan, for over two decades, has been one of the worst victims of terrorism, with loss of more than 80,000 lives and thousands injured, adding, "we remain inspired by the resilience and strength of our nation".

"We pay tribute to the families of martyrs of our law enforcement agencies and armed forces who have rendered countless sacrifices to defend our motherland."

Just last month, he said, Pakistan suffered a heinous terrorist attack by the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) terrorists on Jaffer Express passenger train near Sibi, which included the taking of hostages, resulting in the loss of at least 30 innocent Pakistani nationals.

"Pakistan has credible evidence that this attack had external sponsorship from our adversaries in the region," Ajmal said in an obvious reference to India.

"The international community has a responsibility to protect and support the lives of those who have survived from these brutal attacks and the families of victims whose lives change after such tragedies.

"Equally important is the need to work together to prevent further attacks, holding terrorists and their handlers to account and adopting a uniform victim-centric approach without selectivity while addressing the challenges faced in conflict zones," he added.

In this regard, the Pakistan delegate called for addressing root causes of terrorism, distinguish terrorism from legitimate struggles for self-determination and also address state-sponsored terrorism. He also called for a consensual definition of terrorism, taking into account new trends.

"We must-address challenges emanating from new tools of terrorism on social media and the dark web that seek to deepen divisions and sow the seeds of discord including incitement to violence," he said, underscoring the need to counter dis-information campaigns aimed at spreading hate speech and propaganda.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations including right wing, Islamophobic, racially and ethnically motivated and above all state sponsored terrorism that is giving rise to the victim count with every passing day...

"The international community owes it to the victims of terrorism and has a moral and legal obligation to take effective steps to suppress terrorism, wherever it may be, in whatever form it exists and without political considerations. The more terrorism there is, the more victims there will be.