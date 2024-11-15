Pakistan Highlights Proactive Climate Resilience Strategies At COP29
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider Malik on Friday highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to climate resilience at COP29, emphasizing the country’s efforts to tackle escalating global climate challenges.
Recognized as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, Pakistan has pioneered initiatives like the Loss and Damages Fund since COP27, advocating for nations facing similar environmental risks.
In his Interview with Baku tv regarding COP29, Chairman NDMA highlighted Pakistan's longstanding vulnerability to climate change impacts, including floods, earthquakes, heatwaves, and droughts. Despite limited resources, Pakistan has developed a responsive and resilient disaster management approach, in alignment with global frameworks.
The Chairman highlighted NDMA's shift to a proactive approach, with advancements including a new early warning system predicting disasters up to 10 months in advance, and collaborations with academia to build disaster management strategies tailored to Pakistan’s diverse landscapes. COP29 saw Pakistan deepening its engagement with regional and global disaster management counterparts, promoting unified resilience efforts.
NDMA's participation at COP 29 underscores Pakistan's commitment to addressing climate change and enhancing resilience through international cooperation and support.
