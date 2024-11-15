Open Menu

Pakistan Highlights Proactive Climate Resilience Strategies At COP29

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan highlights proactive climate resilience strategies at COP29

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider Malik on Friday highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to climate resilience at COP29, emphasizing the country’s efforts to tackle escalating global climate challenges.

Recognized as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, Pakistan has pioneered initiatives like the Loss and Damages Fund since COP27, advocating for nations facing similar environmental risks.

In his Interview with Baku tv regarding COP29, Chairman NDMA highlighted Pakistan's longstanding vulnerability to climate change impacts, including floods, earthquakes, heatwaves, and droughts. Despite limited resources, Pakistan has developed a responsive and resilient disaster management approach, in alignment with global frameworks.

The Chairman highlighted NDMA's shift to a proactive approach, with advancements including a new early warning system predicting disasters up to 10 months in advance, and collaborations with academia to build disaster management strategies tailored to Pakistan’s diverse landscapes. COP29 saw Pakistan deepening its engagement with regional and global disaster management counterparts, promoting unified resilience efforts.

NDMA's participation at COP 29 underscores Pakistan's commitment to addressing climate change and enhancing resilience through international cooperation and support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Baku Colombian Peso TV

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

3 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

15 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

15 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

15 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

15 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

15 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

15 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

15 hours ago

More Stories From World