Pakistan Highlights Regional, Global Issues At DSAS Meeting In Strasbourg

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM

STRASBOURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Charge d’affaires of the Pakistan Mission to the European Union, Faraz Zaidi highlighted the regional and global issues during the Delegation for Relations with the Countries of South Asia (DSAS) meeting in Strasbourg on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by Ambassadors from South Asia, marked the first engagement with the newly elected European Parliament.

In his address, Zaidi emphasized the strategic importance of South Asia and its immense economic potential.

He underscored Pakistan’s long-standing partnership with the European Union, highlighting the success of GSP Plus as a mutually beneficial scheme. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, technology, and culture.

Zaidi expressed concerns over regional challenges, including the unresolved Kashmir issue and its implications for regional stability.

He emphasized the need for international attention on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Highlighting global concerns, Zaidi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and facilitating legal migration pathways in collaboration with the EU. He called for collective efforts to address humanitarian and security issues in Afghanistan, particularly terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

On the Palestinian issue, Zaidi commended the EU’s principled position and expressed hope for sustained efforts towards a just resolution under international law and UN Resolutions. He emphasized the need for international action to end the ongoing crisis and achieve peace.

Zaidi concluded by expressing Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with the EU on shared priorities for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

