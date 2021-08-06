UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hopes UNSC Will Make 'objective Evaluation' Of Afghan Situation At Friday's Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:41 AM

Pakistan hopes UNSC will make 'objective evaluation' of Afghan situation at Friday's meeting

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, with Pakistan hoping that, under India's presidency, the 15-member body will make an "objective evaluation" of the developments in that strife-torn country

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, with Pakistan hoping that, under India's presidency, the 15-member body will make an "objective evaluation" of the developments in that strife-torn country.

"The concern about the situation in Afghanistan is understandable," Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations(UN), Munir Akram, said when APP correspondent asked for his reaction about the move to hold the council meeting on Afghanistan.

"It is, however, important that the Security Council make an objective evaluation of the situation", Ambassador Akram stressed.

"Under Indian Presidency, there may be an effort to project a distorted picture in the Security Council, which could further complicate the endeavour to promote a political settlement," the Pakistani envoy added.

The decision to hold the open UNSC briefing on Afghanistan came just a day after Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar" to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session" on Afghanistan.

India holds the president of the Security Council for the month of March.

"UN #SecurityCouncil will meet on Friday, 6th August, under Indian Presidency to discuss and take stock of the situation in #Afghanistan," India's Permanent Representative to UN and Security Council President Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted late on Wednesday evening.

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their withdrawal from the war-torn country.

A meeting on Afghanistan had not been scheduled during this month as per the Council's Programme of Work for the month adopted on August 2.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban NATO Afghanistan United Nations March May August From Government

Recent Stories

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

38 seconds ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

40 seconds ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

41 seconds ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

3 minutes ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

3 minutes ago
 US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy ..

US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.