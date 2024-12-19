Pakistan, Indonesia Agree To Deepen Economic, Commercial Ties
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 10:40 AM
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto wherein the two sides agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations with particular emphasis on further deepening economic and commercial ties.
In the meeting held on the sidelines D-8 Summit here, both leaders noted the importance of regular high-level interaction between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.
Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated Prabowo on assuming the office of the President and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.
He noted that Indonesia was a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as a palm oil supplier, as Pakistan relies on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs.
Emphasizing Pakistan’s deep interest in engaging with ASEAN and its members, the prime minister said that Pakistan appreciated Indonesia’s support in achieving Sectoral Partner Status in ASEAN and membership of ASEAN Regional Forum. With Indonesia’s support, Pakistan looks forward to becoming a Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also extended an invitation to President Prabowo Subianto to visit Pakistan at his early convenience which the latter accepted.
Both the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza urging for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian issue with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..
More Stories From World
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected5 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM rejects Trump claim of Ankara 'takeover' in Syria5 minutes ago
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Indonesia agree to deepen economic, commercial ties5 minutes ago
-
Rescuers fly in to join search for Vanuatu quake survivors5 minutes ago
-
Trump opposes deal to avert government shutdown15 minutes ago
-
'Part of Bogota's soul': how Colombia fired up the car-free movement15 minutes ago
-
UK to supply £225 mn in military equipment to Kyiv15 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court agrees to hear TikTok ban case25 minutes ago
-
Atalanta hammer Cesena to reach Italian Cup quarters35 minutes ago
-
UN calls for 'free and fair' elections in Syria45 minutes ago
-
France races to find survivors in cyclone-hit Mayotte45 minutes ago