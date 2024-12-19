Open Menu

Pakistan, Indonesia Agree To Deepen Economic, Commercial Ties

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to deepen economic, commercial ties

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto wherein the two sides agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations with particular emphasis on further deepening economic and commercial ties.

In the meeting held on the sidelines D-8 Summit here, both leaders noted the importance of regular high-level interaction between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated Prabowo on assuming the office of the President and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.

He noted that Indonesia was a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as a palm oil supplier, as Pakistan relies on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s deep interest in engaging with ASEAN and its members, the prime minister said that Pakistan appreciated Indonesia’s support in achieving Sectoral Partner Status in ASEAN and membership of ASEAN Regional Forum. With Indonesia’s support, Pakistan looks forward to becoming a Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also extended an invitation to President Prabowo Subianto to visit Pakistan at his early convenience which the latter accepted.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza urging for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian issue with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

