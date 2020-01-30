Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) waive-off penalties for passengers traveling from China to Pakistan

(@imziishan)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to waive-off penalties including refunding and no show charges for the passengers travelling from China to Pakistan in view of the current outbreak of coronavirus in China, PIA Country Director for China, Qadir Bux Sangi said here on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to waive-off penalties including refunding and no show charges for the passengers travelling from China to Pakistan in view of the current outbreak of coronavirus in China, PIA Country Director for China, Qadir Bux Sangi said here on Thursday.

"The decision has been taken by the management to facilitate PIA's passengers who were not able to take their flight due to various reasons as a result of the situation in the wake of current new coronavirus outbreak in China," he told APP.

These passengers can get a full refund of their air tickets without paying any penalty or no show charges or extend the travelling date, he added.

The national flag carrier is currently operating two direct flights a week on Tokoyo-Beijing-Islamabad route on Monday and Friday.